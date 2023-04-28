Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $220.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $195.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $244.20.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $238.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.98. The stock has a market cap of $618.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $241.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

