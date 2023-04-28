Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Arete Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.20.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $238.56 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $241.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $618.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

