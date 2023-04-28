Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $244.20.

META opened at $238.56 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $241.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.98. The stock has a market cap of $618.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 28,383 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 25,666 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 43.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $1,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

