Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at JMP Securities

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on META. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, OTR Global raised Meta Platforms from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $244.20.

NASDAQ:META opened at $238.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.78 and a 200 day moving average of $152.98. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $241.68.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

