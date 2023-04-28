Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Bank of America

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $244.20.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 13.9 %

Shares of META stock opened at $238.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $618.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $241.68.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

