Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Morgan Stanley

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on META. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.20.

NASDAQ META opened at $238.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $618.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $241.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.98.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,203,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

