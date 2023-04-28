Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Methanex has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Methanex has a payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Methanex to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Methanex Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $44.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.99. Methanex has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $54.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.88 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 7.07%. Methanex’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MEOH. StockNews.com lowered Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised Methanex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 627,671 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,513,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

