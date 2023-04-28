Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.
Mexco Energy Trading Up 1.0 %
MXC stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. Mexco Energy has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The company has a market cap of $26.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.13.
Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 49.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mexco Energy in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.
