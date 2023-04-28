Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.82.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE MAA opened at $151.32 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $138.68 and a one year high of $207.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 102.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

