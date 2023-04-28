Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.93-9.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.18-2.34 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.6 %

MAA traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.80. 627,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,447. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $138.68 and a 52 week high of $207.42.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.82.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $204,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $230,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.