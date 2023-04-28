Mina (MINA) Price Down 3.7% This Week

Mina (MINA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002334 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $610.77 million and approximately $14.50 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Mina Coin Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,026,759,053 coins and its circulating supply is 891,348,051 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,026,546,652.8400393 with 890,941,939.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.6800535 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $28,705,201.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

