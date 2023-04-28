Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.67. 438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Minerva alerts:

Minerva Trading Down 2.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71.

About Minerva

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in South America. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.