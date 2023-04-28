Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Short Interest Up 37.6% in April

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,800 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the March 31st total of 197,500 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Minerva Surgical Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of UTRS opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. Minerva Surgical has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Minerva Surgical

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New acquired 24,437,927 shares of Minerva Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,887,585.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,437,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,887,410.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Minerva Surgical Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTRS. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the third quarter worth about $47,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Surgical by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,668,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 280,057 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Surgical by 46.5% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 998,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 316,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Surgical by 64.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 148,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.