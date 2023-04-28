MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading 7.1% Higher

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.50. 459,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,553,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.31.
MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.
