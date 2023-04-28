MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading 7.1% Higher

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.50. 459,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,553,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MINISO Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 1,241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

