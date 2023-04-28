Mistras Group (MG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2023

Mistras Group (NYSE:MGGet Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mistras Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $168.22 million for the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Mistras Group Price Performance

Mistras Group stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $235.56 million, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.53. Mistras Group has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $8.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mistras Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mistras Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mistras Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mistras Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Mistras Group by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

About Mistras Group

(Get Rating)

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

See Also

Earnings History for Mistras Group (NYSE:MG)

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.