Mistras Group (MG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mistras Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.
Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $168.22 million for the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.94%.
Mistras Group Price Performance
Mistras Group stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $235.56 million, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.53. Mistras Group has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $8.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mistras Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.
About Mistras Group
MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mistras Group (MG)
- Intel Is The Value Play Only Few Can See
- Southwest Airlines Flight Double-Digit Profits Boarding Now
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.