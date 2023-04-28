Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOFGet Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Mitsubishi Motors from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Mitsubishi Motors Stock Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi Motors stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. Mitsubishi Motors has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $4.52.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, assembly, sales, purchase, and import of automobiles and its related parts. It operates through the following segments: Automobile and Financial Services. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells general and small-sized passenger vehicles, mini vehicles, sports utility vehicles, as well as the inspection and maintenance of new vehicles in domestic market.

See Also

