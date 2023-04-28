Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Down to $6.48

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.48, but opened at $6.27. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 788,034 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market cap of $77.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,739,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,992,000 after acquiring an additional 168,867 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,881,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,371 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,045,000 after acquiring an additional 373,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,929.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,140,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,735 shares during the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.
