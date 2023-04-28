Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Down to $6.48

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.48, but opened at $6.27. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 788,034 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $77.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.58 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,739,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,992,000 after acquiring an additional 168,867 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,881,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,371 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,045,000 after acquiring an additional 373,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,929.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,140,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,735 shares during the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.