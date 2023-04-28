Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 98,888 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 891,681 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,888 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of QUALCOMM worth $95,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $203,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,307,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,988,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,210,626. The firm has a market cap of $128.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.47 and a 200 day moving average of $120.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

