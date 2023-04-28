Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,314,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241,692 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.77% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $445,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.55.

ICE stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $108.58. The company had a trading volume of 684,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,545. The company has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.26 and its 200 day moving average is $102.98. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $119.47.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.37%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

