Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $131.99 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,483,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,939 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Walt Disney worth $131,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.0 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.65.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $101.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,471,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,233,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day moving average of $98.26.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

