Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $212.15 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,469 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Mastercard worth $212,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.89.

Shares of MA stock traded up $6.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $380.63. 1,229,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,839. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.97. The firm has a market cap of $362.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

