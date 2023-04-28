Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $192,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $621.32. 635,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,619. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $648.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $620.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $564.30.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

