Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,184,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180,760 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.97% of Equifax worth $234,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.94. 259,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.78. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $234.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

