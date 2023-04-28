Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MBLY. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Mobileye Global Trading Down 16.1 %

Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $783,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

Featured Stories

