Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries updated its Q2 guidance to $2.56-2.66 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.56-$2.66 EPS.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

MHK stock traded up $7.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.94. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $87.01 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 345.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MHK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,753.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,150 shares of company stock worth $1,374,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $96,936,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,448,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after buying an additional 364,085 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 26.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after buying an additional 218,505 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 76.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,879,000 after acquiring an additional 143,137 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

