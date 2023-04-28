Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Posts Earnings Results

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries updated its Q2 guidance to $2.56-2.66 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.56-$2.66 EPS.

NYSE MHK traded up $7.12 on Friday, reaching $105.90. 1,743,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.94. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $159.00.

MHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,270.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,270.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,876 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

