Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $19.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $356.42.

MOH stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $297.89. 506,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,325. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.67. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 496.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $2,814,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

