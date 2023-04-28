Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Trading Down 2.5%

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 264.20 ($3.30) and last traded at GBX 266.80 ($3.33). 453,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 606,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 273.60 ($3.42).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.24) price objective on shares of Molten Ventures in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Molten Ventures alerts:

Molten Ventures Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of £426.56 million, a P/E ratio of -591.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 312.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 349.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Molten Ventures Company Profile

In other news, insider Martin Davis purchased 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £30,030 ($37,504.68). Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.