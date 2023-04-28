MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,300 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the March 31st total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MoneyLion by 1,056.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 21,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MoneyLion by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 1,565,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter worth about $1,315,000. Institutional investors own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE ML traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,643. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average of $22.94. MoneyLion has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $81.90.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.94 million during the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 37.68% and a negative net margin of 54.32%. On average, analysts predict that MoneyLion will post -6.61 EPS for the current year.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

