Monster Beverage (MNST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Monster Beverage to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Monster Beverage to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.84. The firm has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $55.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $48.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $56.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.97.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $125,024.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 54,586 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

