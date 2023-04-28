Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68, Briefing.com reports. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s updated its FY23 guidance to $9.50-10.00 EPS.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $311.63. 86,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.07. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Moody’s

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.80.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Moody’s by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.