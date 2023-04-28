Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth $37,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth $43,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 981.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ALL traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.90. 193,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.00. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. Barclays reduced their target price on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

See Also

