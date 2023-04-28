Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,951,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,821 shares of company stock worth $7,749,733 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.33. 721,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,592. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.30 and its 200 day moving average is $78.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $110.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 27.07%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EW. Barclays lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

