Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $5.05 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,199 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corning Stock Up 0.7 %

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.99. 883,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,471,338. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

