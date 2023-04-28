Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $6.71 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 43,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 30,493 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,051,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,872,000 after purchasing an additional 579,938 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 342,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,401,000 after purchasing an additional 222,257 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,263,961. The company has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.45 and a 200-day moving average of $77.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $103.03.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.17.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

