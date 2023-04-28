Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,129. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.68. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.73 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

