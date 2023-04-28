Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 2,601 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,553 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $797,956,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,700,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,446 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,261 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $424,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,408 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,856 shares of company stock valued at $9,004,949. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,089,898. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $200.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $198 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 933.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.