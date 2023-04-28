Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,241 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% during the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in Waste Management by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.16. 388,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.33 and a 200 day moving average of $157.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 32.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

