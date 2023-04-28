Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 697 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Centene Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Centene stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,087. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.15. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.