Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.22. The company had a trading volume of 781,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,165. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $114.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 335.03%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

