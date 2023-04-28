Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,255 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $70,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE MS opened at $89.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.30. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $149.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

