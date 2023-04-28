MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $5.29

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.29, but opened at $5.14. MorphoSys shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 10,619 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.48.

MorphoSys Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $725.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MorphoSys

MorphoSys Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in MorphoSys by 122.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

See Also

