MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $5.29

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.29, but opened at $5.14. MorphoSys shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 10,619 shares traded.
MOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.48.
The stock has a market cap of $725.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47.
MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.
