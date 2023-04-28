MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SpectralCast

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities research analysts at SpectralCast in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

MSCI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.22.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $15.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $480.06. The company had a trading volume of 329,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,749. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $533.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.15. MSCI has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $572.50.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MSCI will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

