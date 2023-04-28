M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hall Kathryn A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,635,000 after purchasing an additional 521,582 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 655.6% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 324,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,570,000 after purchasing an additional 281,356 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
SDY stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $125.04. 258,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,727. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $132.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.46 and a 200-day moving average of $124.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
