M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hall Kathryn A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,635,000 after purchasing an additional 521,582 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 655.6% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 324,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,570,000 after purchasing an additional 281,356 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SDY stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $125.04. 258,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,727. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $132.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.46 and a 200-day moving average of $124.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.