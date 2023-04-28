M&T Bank Corp Sells 6,183 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,183 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,843. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.00.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.21.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

