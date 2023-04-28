M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,033 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.73% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.70. 42,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,151. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.54. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $53.13.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

