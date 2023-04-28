Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director John B. Hansen Sells 500 Shares

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $845,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MLI traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $71.48. 185,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,425. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average of $67.25. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $877.58 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 38.46%.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth about $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

Featured Stories

