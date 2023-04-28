Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of MLLGF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.76. 116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72.

Mullen Group Ltd. engages in the provision of trucking and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Logistics and Warehousing, Specialized and Industrial Services, and U.S. and International Logistics. The LTL segment provides services in tracking, bar coding, pickup, handling and delivery of small packages, parcels, and pallets of all types of freight.

