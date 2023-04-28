Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Scotiabank

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTL. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares set a C$18.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.80.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Mullen Group stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$15.00. 205,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,471. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.54. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$10.83 and a 12 month high of C$15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.23. Mullen Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of C$502.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$496.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.1996792 earnings per share for the current year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

