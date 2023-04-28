Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Multi-Metal Development Ltd. (CVE:MLY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Multi-Metal Development shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 139,000 shares changing hands.
Multi-Metal Development Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$10.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.24.
About Multi-Metal Development
Multi-Metal Development Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.
